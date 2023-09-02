 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Sports Desk

Pakistan lose to India on penalties in final of Asia Hockey5s WC Qualifier

Sports Desk

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Pakistani hockey player tries to take the ball from Indian opponent. — Twitter/@@asia_hockey
Bad luck shrouded Pakistan's hockey team on Saturday as they lost to India 4-4 on penalties in the final of the Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier in Salalah, Oman.

Pakistani players failed to correct any of their penalties during the shootout, while Indian players scored two out of two and won the championship after an eight-goal thriller.

However, the side won silver medal after finishing second in the tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan's Abdul Rehman scored the first for his side in the 5th minute but just after the two minutes, Jugraj Singh equalised for his side.

The Blues took the lead in the 10th minute with Maninder Singh finding the back of the net but once again, just three minutes after India's goal, the Men in Green scored another and levelled the game.

The first half ended 3-2 in Pakistan's favour as Zikriya Hayat scored another one for his side just one minute before the half-time whistle.

The second half saw a total of three goals. Arshad Liaquat scored for their side in the 19th minute but Pakistan's two-goal lead couldn't stand for long as India's Mohammad Raheel scored a brace in the second half and made sure that the match ended in a draw.

After the final whistle, Mohammad Murtaza and Arshad took the penalties for their side and missed.

Meanwhile, Maninder and Gujrot Singh were the penalty takers from their side with the latter hitting the winning shot.

Pakistan's skipper Rana Abdul Waheed remained the top-scorer of the tournament with 27 goals to his name while goalkeeper Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan was named the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

Both teams have qualified for the 2024 Hockey5s World Cup, which is set to be played in Muscat, Oman.

Pakistan squad

Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Ali Raza, Muhammad Abdullah, Ehtsham Aslam, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Arshad Liaquat, Zakriya Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Rehman and Abdul Wahab.

