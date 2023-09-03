 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Karachi man sets bike on fire in protest against police ‘misbehaviour’

A policeman can be seen examining the motorcycle set on fire by the dishearten online bike rider in this still taken from a video on September 2, 2023. — YouTube/Geo News
  • Policemen subjected me to torture, saying I looked drunk: Hearson.
  • SSP South takes notice of the incident and launches an inquiry. 
  • Says strict action would be taken against those found guilty. 

In a shocking incident, a disheartened bike rider of an online ride-hailing service set his motorcycle on fire outside the Karachi Press Club in protest against the police’s misbehaviour on Saturday night.

Sharing his ordeal, the bike rider — Hearson — said he called police helpline Madadgar-15 after spotting some suspects near Cantt Station.

“When the police officials reached the spot, they asked why I called them,” he said, adding that the police personnel subjected him to torture, saying that he “looked drunk”.

Soon after he ablaze his “livelihood”, the police official took the man into custody and shifted him to a police station for interrogation.

Subsequently, SSP South took notice of the incident and launched an inquiry to unearth the truth. The police officer assured that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

