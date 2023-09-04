Asia Cup 2023: PCB, ACC discuss shifting of venues amid bad weather in Sri Lanka

Zaka Ashraf (R) and Jay Shah (L) will meet on Tuesday — BCCI/PCB

Asharf tells Shah about likelihood of more rain in Sri Lanka.

"Asia Cup... shouldn't be affected by rain," PCB chief says.

ACC president assures to consider the situation.

After rain played a spoilsport during Pakistan vs India match on September 2 in Sri Lanka's Kandy city, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is deliberating about shifting venue of matches owing to the unpredictable weather of Colombo, sources told Geo News on Monday.

The development was communicated by the sources after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf contacted ACC President Jay Shah regarding the matter in order to save another match between the archrivals in Colombo from being impacted by the weather.

Rain played spoilsport on Saturday, dampening the high hopes of fans to see a thriller between Pakistan and India in the much anticipated Asia Cup 2023 match.

However, the Green Shirts qualified for the Super 4s — despite not having to bat as their run chase was called off due to persistent showers — after a successful day in the field.

Sharing his concerns regarding the unpredictable climate of the tropical island, Ashraf told Shah about the likelihood of more rain in Sri Lanka as well as favourable weather in Pakistan for the tournament to continue without any hindrances.

"Asia Cup is a big tournament and should not be affected by rain," the PCB chief told Shah, according to the sources.

Shah, in his response, has assured to consider the situation.

Earlier today, Geo News learned from the sources about deliberations over shifting of matches from Colombo due to bad weather, which has left the ACC, PCB and Sri Lanka Cricket in a fix over its impact on the mega Asian tournament.

The sources mentioned that the transfer of matches will be considered in the emergency meeting of the ACC, as more rain forecast has been made regarding the Sri Lankan capital.

A decision regarding the transfer is expected in the next 24 to 36 hours, as per the sources, with Pakistan expressing its concerns over the situation impacting the game.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is reportedly not satisfied with the hotel provided to team India in Dambulla city.

The BCCI has insisted that the hotels in Dambulla are not up to the standard, the sources said, adding that broadcasters, too, have objections to hotel arrangements in Hambantota, the Sri Lankan city where the weather is good.

Despite the draw in the September 2 match, Pakistan have qualified for the Super 4s stage as they began their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a high note with a massive 238-run win over Nepal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, this was India's first match in the tournament making the clash with Nepal a must-win. But considering the format of the Asia Cup it is likely that we may see another between the archrivals on September 10.