Monday, September 04, 2023
Ind vs Nep: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today?

Monday, September 04, 2023

The reason for Indian cricket team fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s sudden departure from Sri Lanka amidst the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 came to light on Monday as he revealed that he has been blessed with his first child.

“Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world,” the Indian pacer announced in a post on X — formally known as Twitter.

“We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it,” he added.

A day earlier, there were reports that Bumrah had left the Indian squad Sri Lanka and had gone to India immediately for an undisclosed reason.

Bumrah shared a picture of his and wife Sanjana Ganesan's hands along with that of the newborn baby boy on the microblogging website.

According to Indian media reports, Bumrah has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he would return to Sri Lanka to rejoin the Indian squad as soon as possible.

The star pacer made a comeback after missing a number of tournaments due to a back injury since September 2022.

Inda is against Nepal today in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

