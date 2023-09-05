WATCH: Virat Kohli's latest dance moves catch netizens eyes

Indian middle-order batter Virat Kohli's joyful nature and dance moves are not new to the cricket fans as he is often seen enjoying during the matches.



In another such instance, the star-batter was caught on camera dancing to a Nepalese song while fielding in today's (Monday) match against Nepal.

The video of Kohli grooving to the song at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium went viral on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

While Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was setting the field, Kohli enjoying the music was the cutest sight of the day.

The crowd was also enjoying Kohli's full-of-life moment and a Nepalese fan was seen dancing along the 34-year-old.

After Shardul Thakur had bowled his first ball of the over, Kohli first threw the bails away from the stumps and then was dancing once again.

Kohli's dance moves became the topic of discussion on social media quickly and here is how fans on X reacted.

The newbies Nepal faced the experienced India in the fifth match of the Asia Cup 2023, at played at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on Monday.

Nepal’s Aasif Sheikh and Sompal Kami helped their team set a 231-run target against India in the fifth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

However, the Men in Blue handed Nepal a 10-wicket humiliating defeat, after continuous showers throughout the day reduced the match to 23 overs.

Indian opening pair, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill comfortably chased the target as both batters completed fifties and cemented their side's place in the Super Four.

Lineups



India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel (c), Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi