Lawyers likely to launch movement for full ‘restoration of Constitution’

Renowned lawyers Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan (right) and Latif Khosa. — Twitter/@latifKhosa__/ APP/File

Bills that have not been signed are not “act of parliament”: Ahsan.

Urges CJP Bandial to decide “important cases” ahead of retirement.

Ahsan also says military courts are not authorised to try civilians.

Expressing severe concerns over the “non-implementation” of judicial orders, eminent lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Monday hinted a launching a movement for “full restoration of the Constitution” in the country.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Sardar Latif Khosa, Ahsan said: “The situation is very bad. Judicial orders are not being obeyed.”

He added that they have decided to “devise a future strategy after consultation with the lawyer leaders”.

Responding to a question, Ahsan said all those bills that have not been assented or signed are not “acts of parliament”.

Last month, President Arif Alvi denied signing the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023, triggering a massive controversy in the country. He claimed that his staff "undermined" his orders. Earlier, it was reported that the president had signed the bills approved by the National Assembly and the Senate, after which both bills became law. However, after the president’s startling revelations, the current legal status of the amendments is unclear.

“Military courts are not authorised to try civilians,” he reiterated.

Underscoring the need for providing a level-playing field to all political parties, Ahsan said that all the parties should be given equal rights to partake in the upcoming general elections. The election must be held within 90 days of an assembly's dissolution, he added.

‘CJP should decide important cases ahead of retirement’

Ahsan urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to decide “very important cases” ahead of his retirement. The incumbent top judge will retire on the 17th of this month. CJP Bandial should not bid adieu to the judiciary leaving the major cases unfinished.

“The CJP can play a key role in steering the country out of the prevailing situation.”

He hoped that CJP Bandial would not leave behind the “uncertainty” in the country.

Lashing out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Atta Tarar and Marriyum Aurangzeb’s criticism of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf incarcerated Chairman Imran Khan, Ahsan said that the exercise of “hurling allegations” should be stopped in the country.

“Atta Tarar and Marriyum Aurangzeb have held a gun at the PTI chairman.”

‘Undeclared martial law’

On his part, Latif Khosa said that they have launched the “lawyer movement”, adding that they would soon initiate a campaign for holding elections within 90 days and against the sky-rocketing inflation. He said that they would start their movement from Peshawar.

“The current situation is worse than dictatorship. It is undeclared martial law.”

Pakistan would get rid of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) when the rule of law is restored in the country, he added.

Responding to a question about their upcoming drive, Khosa said that they were in contact with all the political parties.