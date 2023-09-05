WATCH: Magnificent meteor in Turkey leaves onlookers stunned

This video shows a toddler playing with a balloon as a green meteor flies by in the sky above him.

A green, mystical meteor that flew across the sky in Turkey, left people amazed and soon videos of the celestial event recorded by onlookers flooded social media giving netizens an opportunity to share the moment around the world.

On Saturday, September 2, a brilliant meteor display left green light streaks in the night sky over Erzurum City and Gumushane Province in the nation's east.

There are green lights seen in footage that people have captured as the meteor passes through the clouds in the region.

One of these videos, which Nahel Belgherze shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows a little child playing with a balloon as a meteor suddenly streaks through the murky sky.

Meteoroids, often known as "space rocks," are space objects that can be as small as dust grains or as large as small asteroids, according to the US space agency Nasa.

The fireballs are known as meteors when they enter Earth's atmosphere quickly and burn up, NDTV reported.

Additionally, officials have not yet offered a formal justification for the object's provenance. A few weeks have passed since the Perseid meteor shower, which took place between July 17 and August 19.

Colorado had a similar occurrence last week when a huge fireball lit up the sky there.

Only a few people who were awake at the time were able to see the show at 3:30am.

The images captured by their doorbell and security cameras, which showed the celestial event taking place in the heavens, were widely distributed among the locals.