pakistan
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
By
Maryam Nawaz

'Judgement will be short and sweet': SC reserves verdict in NAB amendment case

By
Maryam Nawaz

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — SC website 

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said Tuesday that a three-member apex court bench hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's petition against the National Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2022 would announce a "short and sweet" verdict soon. 

The three-member bench, headed by CJP Bandial, and comprising Justice Mansoor and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard Khan's petition and reserved the judgment on the case, saying that the date of the verdict would be announced later. 

More to follow...

