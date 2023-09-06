ICC ODI rankings: Shaheen, Naseem, Haris move up after India, Nepal matches

Pakistan's Naseem Shah (left), Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) and Haris Rauf. — AFP/Files

Pakistan star pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah improved their International Cricket Council (ICC) one-day international (ODI) rankings.

Pace spearhead Afridi jumped four places to fifth overall on this list courtesy of his six wickets from Pakistan's first two matches during the Asia Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, Rauf (up 14 to equal 29th) and Naseem Shah (up 13 to 68th) own new career-high ratings following their good performances.



Moreover, India's young guns Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have reached new career-high ratings.

"While Babar still holds a significant lead at the top of the ODI batter rankings, both Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have made inroads on the Pakistan skipper following their impressive starts to the ongoing Asia Cup 2023," the ICC said in a press release.

"Gill hit an unbeaten 67* during India's must-win clash against Nepal and moved up to a career-high rating of 750 rating points as a result and third place on the ODI batter rankings less than one month out from the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"Kishan showed his class with a brilliant 82 during India's match with Pakistan in Pallekele and was also rewarded with a new career-best mark of 624 rating points and a 12-place rise to 24th on the updated list for ODI batters.

"Babar has had just one innings thus far at the Asia Cup and showed just how destructive he can be with a superb 151 against Nepal and the inspirational Pakistan skipper still holds a commanding lead at the top of the ODI batter rankings with a total of 882 rating points."

South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen holds on to second place narrowly, with 777 points.

Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka (up eight spots to 29th) also makes ground on the latest ODI rankings for batters.