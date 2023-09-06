COAS Asim Munir links strong economy to impregnable defence

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivers a speech at the passing out parade of the 147th long course of the Pakistan Army at the military academy in Kakul on April 29, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Wednesday stressed the importance of a strong economy for invincible defence, saying mutual cooperation is the key to the economic development of the country.

In a statement, commemorating Defence and Martyrs' Day, the army chief also berated those who tried to undermine the strong bond between the military and people.

“Pakistan Army as a national institution foiled it [sinister attempt] with great patience and wisdom,” the statement added, quoting Gen Asim, read.

The COAS also termed unity and trust between the military and people a great asset.

Gen Munir said Defence and Martyrs Day is an important milestone in our national and military history. “This day reminds us of the eternal sacrifices of our armed forces.”

He said armed forces thwarted the Indian aggression in the 1965 war with courage and professionalism and added that the nation displayed unity and solidarity during the conflict.

“With this spirit, we thwarted the enemy's aggression,” the COAS said.

The Pakistan Army holds a prominent position in the world due to its discipline and high professional standards, Gen Munir said adding that the military is always ready to respond to any aggression of the enemy.

“It is the commitment of every officer and soldier of the Pakistan Army to put the defense of the country before his life.”

The army chief said the sacrifices of the martyrs and the achievements of ghazis are great examples for the nation.

COAS Asim Munir said the courage with which the armed forces fought against terrorism was unprecedented.