 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
By
Zarmeen Zehra

COAS Asim Munir links strong economy to impregnable defence

By
Zarmeen Zehra

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivers a speech at the passing out parade of the 147th long course of the Pakistan Army at the military academy in Kakul on April 29, 2023. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivers a speech at the passing out parade of the 147th long course of the Pakistan Army at the military academy in Kakul on April 29, 2023. — ISPR

  • Gen Asim praises armed forces' role in 1965 war.
  • “With this spirit, we thwarted the enemy's aggression,” army chief says. 
  • COAS terms unity, trust between military and people "great asset".

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Wednesday stressed the importance of a strong economy for invincible defence, saying mutual cooperation is the key to the economic development of the country.

In a statement, commemorating Defence and Martyrs' Day, the army chief also berated those who tried to undermine the strong bond between the military and people.

“Pakistan Army as a national institution foiled it [sinister attempt] with great patience and wisdom,” the statement added, quoting Gen Asim, read.

The COAS also termed unity and trust between the military and people a great asset.

Gen Munir said Defence and Martyrs Day is an important milestone in our national and military history. “This day reminds us of the eternal sacrifices of our armed forces.”

He said armed forces thwarted the Indian aggression in the 1965 war with courage and professionalism and added that the nation displayed unity and solidarity during the conflict.

“With this spirit, we thwarted the enemy's aggression,” the COAS said.

The Pakistan Army holds a prominent position in the world due to its discipline and high professional standards, Gen Munir said adding that the military is always ready to respond to any aggression of the enemy.

“It is the commitment of every officer and soldier of the Pakistan Army to put the defense of the country before his life.”

The army chief said the sacrifices of the martyrs and the achievements of ghazis are great examples for the nation.

COAS Asim Munir said the courage with which the armed forces fought against terrorism was unprecedented.

More From Pakistan:

ATC hands over Parvez Elahi to police on two-day physical remand video

ATC hands over Parvez Elahi to police on two-day physical remand

PNSC ship stranded at Chittagong port after accident

PNSC ship stranded at Chittagong port after accident
Govt unveils measures to tighten noose around power thieves

Govt unveils measures to tighten noose around power thieves
Defence Day: PM Kakar reiterates nation's resolve to stand with armed forces

Defence Day: PM Kakar reiterates nation's resolve to stand with armed forces
Security personnel stationed outside exchange companies at our request: currency trader

Security personnel stationed outside exchange companies at our request: currency trader
Top lawyers body demands elections in 90 days, urges President Alvi to announce date

Top lawyers body demands elections in 90 days, urges President Alvi to announce date
PM Kakar ‘certain’ elections will take place in 3 to 4 months

PM Kakar ‘certain’ elections will take place in 3 to 4 months
‘No truth to rumours about rejecting visas to Pakistani-Americans,’ clarifies embassy

‘No truth to rumours about rejecting visas to Pakistani-Americans,’ clarifies embassy

Senate panel demands IPPs agreement review, slams ‘confused’ power relief policies

Senate panel demands IPPs agreement review, slams ‘confused’ power relief policies
On two-day official trip, Gen Munir seeks to enhance defence cooperation with Uzbekistan

On two-day official trip, Gen Munir seeks to enhance defence cooperation with Uzbekistan
PM Kakar directs authorities to curb smuggling, revamp monitoring at borders

PM Kakar directs authorities to curb smuggling, revamp monitoring at borders
Hareem Shah's husband back home after inquiry over TikTok star's Twitter account

Hareem Shah's husband back home after inquiry over TikTok star's Twitter account