WATCH: Two Birmingham traffic police officers brutally assaulted by public

Two traffic police officers were brutally attacked by the public in a road rage incident shown in a TikTok video in Birmingham on Tuesday.



The instance when two traffic wardens were viciously assaulted, with one getting a knee to the face and the other being shoved into a vehicle.



In the startled eyes of onlookers, the 49-second video shows a guy seizing a warden and attempting to knee him.

The camera then turns to show a second cop being encircled by guys before being punched.

A second warden was seen confronted by a group, in the TikTok clip. — TikTok

As one man is seen interfering by standing between the gang and the second victim, witnesses can be heard shouting "Stop" and "Chill the f*** out, bro" in the background.

According to BirminghamLive, the video appears to have been shot near Stratford Road in the Sparkbrook neighbourhood of the city.