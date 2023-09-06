 
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Web Desk

WATCH: Two Birmingham traffic police officers brutally assaulted by public

Web Desk

Two traffic police officers were brutally attacked by the public in a road rage incident shown in a TikTok video in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The instance when two traffic wardens were viciously assaulted, with one getting a knee to the face and the other being shoved into a vehicle.

In the startled eyes of onlookers, the 49-second video shows a guy seizing a warden and attempting to knee him.

The camera then turns to show a second cop being encircled by guys before being punched.

A second warden was seen confronted by a group, in the TikTok clip. — TikTok
As one man is seen interfering by standing between the gang and the second victim, witnesses can be heard shouting "Stop" and "Chill the f*** out, bro" in the background.

According to BirminghamLive, the video appears to have been shot near Stratford Road in the Sparkbrook neighbourhood of the city.

