WATCH: Two Birmingham traffic police officers brutally assaulted by public

Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Two traffic police officers were brutally attacked by the public in a road rage incident shown in a TikTok video in Birmingham on Tuesday.
The instance when two traffic wardens were viciously assaulted, with one getting a knee to the face and the other being shoved into a vehicle.
In the startled eyes of onlookers, the 49-second video shows a guy seizing a warden and attempting to knee him.
The camera then turns to show a second cop being encircled by guys before being punched.
As one man is seen interfering by standing between the gang and the second victim, witnesses can be heard shouting "Stop" and "Chill the f*** out, bro" in the background.
According to BirminghamLive, the video appears to have been shot near Stratford Road in the Sparkbrook neighbourhood of the city.