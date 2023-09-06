 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jenni Hermoso files legal complaint against Luis Rubiales over forced kiss

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Jenni Hermoso, Spains football star and Luis Rubiales, football federation chief. — Reuters
Jenni Hermoso, Spain's football star and Luis Rubiales, football federation chief. — Reuters

Spanish football star Jenni Hermoso had filed a criminal complaint against football federation chief Luis Rubiales's forced kiss following Spain's triumph in the Women's World Cup, the national prosecutor's office said on Wednesday

Hermoso gave her testimony on Tuesday and the complaint will be processed "as soon as possible", the prosecutor added.

With the complaint, Rubiales could face criminal charges in addition to the ongoing inquiry by Spain's top sport court for "serious misconduct" and an investigation by world soccer governing body FIFA, which has provisionally suspended Rubiales from office.

Neither Hermoso's representatives nor Rubiales were immediately available for comment.

Rubiales grabbed Hermoso's head and kissed her on the lips during the medal-giving ceremony that followed Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the Women's World Cup final on August 20.

Late last month, the prosecutor for Spain's High Court said Rubiales could face a sexual assault charge, which carries a prison term of between one and four years if Hermoso were to file a complaint.

The High Court has jurisdiction over the case as the incident took place abroad - in Sydney, Australia.

Hermoso said she did not want to be kissed, and that she felt "vulnerable and a victim of an aggression". Rubiales, who has so far refused to resign despite heavy pressure, said the kiss was "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual", reported Reuters.

Rubiales' behaviour has sparked outrage in Spain and abroad. He also grabbed his crotch while standing close to Spain's Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter during the final match.

More From Sports:

PCB asks compensation from ACC's Jay Shah over Asia Cup scheduling

PCB asks compensation from ACC's Jay Shah over Asia Cup scheduling
Sri Lanka ex-spinner Sachithra Senanayake arrested for match-fixing

Sri Lanka ex-spinner Sachithra Senanayake arrested for match-fixing
Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh bowled out for meagre 193 runs in Super 4 clash

Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh bowled out for meagre 193 runs in Super 4 clash
Pak vs Ban: Naseem Shah suffers shoulder injury

Pak vs Ban: Naseem Shah suffers shoulder injury
ICC ODI rankings: Shaheen, Naseem, Haris move up after India, Nepal matches

ICC ODI rankings: Shaheen, Naseem, Haris move up after India, Nepal matches
Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 round starts today with Pak vs Ban clash

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 round starts today with Pak vs Ban clash
Asia Cup 2023 shifted to Sri Lanka due to Pakistan's economic, security situation: Jay Shah

Asia Cup 2023 shifted to Sri Lanka due to Pakistan's economic, security situation: Jay Shah
Coco Gauff beats Serena Williams' 20-year record as first US teen to enter US Open semi-finals

Coco Gauff beats Serena Williams' 20-year record as first US teen to enter US Open semi-finals
Novak Djokovic advances to US Open semifinals

Novak Djokovic advances to US Open semifinals
Tim Seifert leads New Zealand to T20I win, England series ends 2-2

Tim Seifert leads New Zealand to T20I win, England series ends 2-2
Panama footballer Gilberto Hernandez killed in Colon attack

Panama footballer Gilberto Hernandez killed in Colon attack
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan to qualify for Asia Cup 2023 Super 4

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan to qualify for Asia Cup 2023 Super 4