Overseas Pakistanis' well-being top priority of govt: PM Kakar

SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Jawad Sohrab Malik (left) and Caretaker PM Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar pictured during meeting on September 7, 2023. — X/@JawadSohrab

Meeting underscores govt's deep commitment to welfare of overseas Pakistanis.



Crucial matters related to Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis discussed.

PM orders taking steps to address challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday expressed his strong belief that overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset to the nation, and their well-being remains a top priority for the government.



The remark came during a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Jawad Sohrab Malik, where the two discussed the welfare and economic contributions of the overseas Pakistanis.

A presser released by the ministry stated that various other crucial matters pertaining to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis also came under discussion during the meeting, which underscored the deep commitment of the government to the welfare of Pakistanis living abroad.

Highlighting the substantial contribution of overseas Pakistanis to the nation's economy, the premier noted that foreign exchange worth billions, generated by these dedicated individuals abroad plays a pivotal role in bolstering Pakistan's economic strength.

In a significant directive, PM Kakar stressed the importance of taking all necessary steps to address and resolve the various challenges and issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

This directive reflects the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring the comfort and security of its citizens residing abroad, the ministry said.