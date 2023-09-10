 
Showbiz
Sunday, September 10, 2023
'Jawan' amasses record-breaking collection on 3rd day, beats 'Adipurush'

Jawan’s three-day collection continues to amass millions as Shahrukh Khan rules the box office, beating Adipurush.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan compared the two films on X (formerly knowns as Twitter) and wrote, “#Prabhas vs #ShahRukhKhan. #Adipurush vs #Jawan,” sharing his analysis on the box office collection.

The SRK-starrer film has already garnered INR 350 crores in three days at the worldwide box office. In the first two days, the Atlee film had collected Rs.240 crores, same as Adipurush

However, on the third day, the Prabhas-starrer was left behind by a margin of 10 crores.

In another tweet, Manobala wrote, “Jawan zooms past ₹350 cr gross mark at the worldwide box office in just 3 days.” 

Sharing numbers altogether, he penned,”Jawan witnesses growth on third day at the India box office. Sold a record 2751581 tickets from tracked shows alone.”

Directed by famous South Indian director, Atlee, Jawan stars Shahrukh who plays a double role, with Nayanthara making her Hindi film debut, and Deepika Padukone’s cameo. 

