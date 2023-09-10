 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Khloe wins Kourtney Kardashian’s heart after backlash for being ‘insensitive’

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Khloe wins Kourtney Kardashian’s heart after backlash over being ‘insensitive’
Khloe wins Kourtney Kardashian’s heart after backlash over being ‘insensitive’

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has won the heart of her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian after she was criticized for apparently snubbing her during emergency hospitalization.

The Kardashian/Jenner family received backlash for being ‘insensitive’ as they were out having fun while Kourtney faced urgent fetal surgery. They even did not publicly commented on her health scare.

On Saturday evening, Kourtney, who is expecting her first baby with Travis Barker, took to Instagram and shared a photo of gift packages she received from Khloe.

The packages were filled with items from Khloe’s fitness line ‘The Khloe Edit’.

Kourtney posted photo of at least six brown bags presumably packed with different products. 

She also proudly shared a photo of Khloe sporting her new threads.

Pregnant Kourtney wrote in the caption, “I can't wait to open these. You better have sent me a black one piece."

Pointing out toward’s Khloe’s photo, Kourtney said: “That's my sister."

Khloe wins Kourtney Kardashian’s heart after backlash for being ‘insensitive’


More From Entertainment:

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald expecting ‘rainbow baby’ after ‘heartbreaking loss’

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald expecting ‘rainbow baby’ after ‘heartbreaking loss’
Kathryn Dennis on sharing custody of kids with ex Thomas Ravenel: ‘The most difficult pain’

Kathryn Dennis on sharing custody of kids with ex Thomas Ravenel: ‘The most difficult pain’
Queen Camilla sends message of support to iconic ‘Maiden’ yacht team

Queen Camilla sends message of support to iconic ‘Maiden’ yacht team
Prince Harry makes startling revelation about Meghan Markle at Invictus Games opening

Prince Harry makes startling revelation about Meghan Markle at Invictus Games opening
Lil Nas X film premiere delayed due to major bomb threat: Deets inside

Lil Nas X film premiere delayed due to major bomb threat: Deets inside
Joe Jonas talks about Sophie Turner divorce FIRST TIME during Jonas Brothers concert

Joe Jonas talks about Sophie Turner divorce FIRST TIME during Jonas Brothers concert
Avril Lavigne channels punkrock vibes with graphic tee at runway show afterparty: Pic

Avril Lavigne channels punkrock vibes with graphic tee at runway show afterparty: Pic

Kendall Jenner 'breaking rules' at Beyoncé concert: 'Privileges'

Kendall Jenner 'breaking rules' at Beyoncé concert: 'Privileges'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic praises Kate Middleton video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic praises Kate Middleton
Katie Price suffers breakdown: Can she rebuild 'Empire' from the ashes?

Katie Price suffers breakdown: Can she rebuild 'Empire' from the ashes?
Lizzo to get BMAC award for 'giving space to black women'

Lizzo to get BMAC award for 'giving space to black women'
Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' trilogy gets 'predictable' title, shares Marvel

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' trilogy gets 'predictable' title, shares Marvel