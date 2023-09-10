Khloe wins Kourtney Kardashian’s heart after backlash for being ‘insensitive’

Khloe wins Kourtney Kardashian’s heart after backlash over being ‘insensitive’

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has won the heart of her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian after she was criticized for apparently snubbing her during emergency hospitalization.



The Kardashian/Jenner family received backlash for being ‘insensitive’ as they were out having fun while Kourtney faced urgent fetal surgery. They even did not publicly commented on her health scare.

On Saturday evening, Kourtney, who is expecting her first baby with Travis Barker, took to Instagram and shared a photo of gift packages she received from Khloe.

The packages were filled with items from Khloe’s fitness line ‘The Khloe Edit’.

Kourtney posted photo of at least six brown bags presumably packed with different products.

She also proudly shared a photo of Khloe sporting her new threads.

Pregnant Kourtney wrote in the caption, “I can't wait to open these. You better have sent me a black one piece."

Pointing out toward’s Khloe’s photo, Kourtney said: “That's my sister."



