David Corenswet recalls clash with James Gunn over key 'Superman' scene

David Corenswet admits disagreeing on several things with James Gunn while filming ‘Superman’

Geo News Digital Desk
December 08, 2025

Superman star David Coresnwet and director James Gunn had a hard time seeing eye to eye over a crucial scene in the film.

The actor and the filmmaker debated over movie’s climatic kiss where Clark (Corenswet) and Lois (Rachel Brosnahan) are levitated.

During a sit down conversation with Jonathan Bailey for Variety’s Actors on Actors, the Hollywood heartthrobs discussed the scene.

The romantic moment comes at the movie’s conclusion, when Lois is finally ready to answer Clark’s love confession. Her confession prompts Corenswet’s Superman to chuckle and grin, however the director wanted a different reaction.

"James, when I was doing that chuckle when she says, 'I love you, too,' he came up to me and said, 'It's not working. It needs to be solemn,'" Corenswet recalled. "I was like, 'No! The whole point is, 'I f---ing know that you love me.'"

The Wicked star also gushed about the lauding the chuckle, saying, "I was like, 'Oh, shit' when I saw your kiss at the end. My favourite moment of chemistry is the chuckle."

This wasn’t the only time Corenswet disagreed, the 32-year-old artist admitted that he and Gunn had difference of opinion on several things throughout the filming.

“Credit to James. He was right on 90 percent of everything," he said. "But on that one, he saw that chuckle was a very truthful thing."

Following the film’s success, the studio has submitted Superman for consideration in Golden Globes and also in "For Your Consideration" for Oscars 2026.

Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, is slated for release on July 9, 2027.

