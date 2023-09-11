Pak-Afghan officials meet to discuss Torkham border dispute

Trucks loaded with supplies to leave for Afghanistan are seen stranded at the Michni checkpost, after the main Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes, in Torkham, Pakistan September 7, 2023. — Reuters

Afghans say making new security posts, repairing old ones.



Int'l law bars construction of new posts, Pakistan says.

Border between two remains closed for 6th consecutive day.



LANDIKOTAL: As the border between the two countries remained closed on the sixth consecutive day, Pakistan and Afghan officials held a flag meeting at Torkham Zero Point, The News reported Monday, citing official sources.

The sources on conditions of anonymity told the publication that a meeting between the officials started at 12pm on Sunday and continued for two hours.

They shared that the Afghan side was headed by Afghan Customs head Hafiz Asmatullah Yaqoobi, Qari Meraj and Moulvi Takal.

Pakistan, on the other hand, was represented by the Commandant of Khyber Rifles Colonel Asim Kiyani.

Lt Col Ahmad Mujtaba, Border Coordination Committee head Lt Col Bilal, Lt Colonel Zainul Abideen and Major Shahabud din accompanied Kiyani.

The sources added that both sides agreed to help resolve disputes through negotiations and table talks.

The Afghan officials reportedly said that they were constructing a new security post and repairing the old security posts on the Afghan territory.

They reportedly assured Pakistani officials that the new post being constructed would not be used against Pakistan, the official revealed.

The Pakistani side told the Afghan officials they could renovate the old security posts but the international law did not allow construction of new security posts within the limits of 100 meters to the international border.

The Pakistani officials told the Afghan officials they had to inform Pakistan prior to construction of new security posts near the Zero Point.

The Afghan officials requested the Pakistani authorities to reopen the Torkham border as fresh fruits and vegetables loaded onto hundreds of trucks had started rotting due to hot weather, sources said.

The Pakistani side told the Afghan officials movement via Torkham border would resume only after instructions from the high-ups.

Meanwhile, security officials told Geo News that commercial activities and pedestrian traffic are suspended in the area.

"Due to the closure of the border crossing, thousands of vehicles are stuck on both sides of the border," they said.