Asia Cup 2023: Big blow to Pakistan as Haris Rauf ruled out of India clash

Haris Rauf celebrates after taking the wicket of Indias Ishan Kishan (not pictured) during the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. —AFP
Haris Rauf celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ishan Kishan (not pictured) during the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. —AFP 

COLOMBO: In a major setback to Pakistan, pacer Haris Rauf was ruled out of the India clash due to injury.

“Haris Rauf will not be bowling any further in the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India as a precautionary measure,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement ahead of the start of the much-anticipated match against archrivals which was stopped on Sunday due to rain.

Rauf was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI after he felt a little discomfort in his right flank during the match yesterday, the PCB said.

The test revealed no tear, it added.

The pacer will remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel.

Morne Morkel, Pakistan bowling coach, said Haris underwent a scan last night after he started feeling his oblique muscle, according to ESPNcricinfo

With the World Cup around the corner, Haris would be put on ice today. the coach added. "We were a bit soft in the first 15-16 overs; we leaked soft boundaries. For us, it's another opportunity to start well," the coach was quoted as saying.

