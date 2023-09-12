 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Former NFL star Mike Williams dies at 36

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Ex-NFL player Mike Williams.—X/@NFLonFox
Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills from 2010 to 2014, has tragically passed away at the age of 36.

The news was confirmed by his agent, Hadley Engelhard, following an accident at a construction site earlier this month.

Williams had a notable career, participating in 63 games over five seasons. He spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers and concluded his career with the Buffalo Bills, his hometown team. Throughout his NFL journey, Williams accumulated 223 receptions, 3,089 receiving yards, and scored 26 touchdowns.

A native of Buffalo, Williams played college football at Syracuse before being selected in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers. In his debut season, he made a significant impact, finishing as the runner-up in the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. During that remarkable season, Williams started in all 16 games, caught 65 passes for 964 yards, and scored 11 touchdowns.

Williams continued to excel in 2012, amassing 996 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Unfortunately, his 2013 season was marred by injuries, leading to his trade from the Buccaneers to the Bills. He concluded his NFL career with a brief stint in the Kansas City Chiefs organization.

The NFL community mourns the loss of a talented player taken too soon.

