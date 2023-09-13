Ice Spice gets emotional while receiving 'Best New Artist' nod at 2023 MTV VMAs

Ice Spice emerged as the fan-favorite and recipient of the coveted title, "Best New Artist," at the 2023 MTV VMAs held on Tuesday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The 23-year-old rapper, known by her real name, Isis Naija Gaston, was visibly moved as she graciously accepted the award.

Amidst thunderous applause from the audience, the "In Ha Mood" rapper expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you so much. Thank you MTV. Oh my God, this is so cool." She went on to extend her appreciation to her dedicated fanbase, affectionately known as her "Munchkins," saying, "I just want to thank my Munchkins. I love you guys so much."

Acknowledging the collaborative effort behind her success, she continued, "I want to thank my manager James and my producer Riot for creating the best music with me." Ice Spice also took a moment to acknowledge her fellow nominees in the category, expressing her respect. She didn't forget to express her gratitude to her record labels, 10K and Capitol, for their unwavering support. Additionally, she paid homage to her faith, stating, "And of course, God. Without God, none of this would be possible."

In a heartfelt conclusion to her acceptance speech, Ice Spice paid tribute to her hometown, saying, "Shout out the Bronx. Period!"

Ice Spice rose to stardom through her viral hit "Munch (Feelin' U)" on TikTok and solidified her position in the music industry with notable collaborations, including PinkPantheress on "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," Nicki Minaj on "Princess Diana" and "Barbie Girl," and Taylor Swift on a remix of "Karma."