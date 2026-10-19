Jeff Brazier reveals desperate attempts to help son Freddy overcome addiction

Jeff Brazier has endured difficult years battling a cannabis addiction and mental health struggles, including psychosis

Jeff Brazier has vowed to keep trying to save his son Freddy as he battles addiction.

The 22-year-old, who is the son of late Jade Goody, has endured difficult years battling a cannabis addiction and mental health struggles, including psychosis.

The TV personality was also taken to rehab and even spent his 18th birthday in a psychiatric ward.

Breaking his silence on the toll it has taken on his family, Jeff admitted that he 'couldn't do anything to stop it.'

READ MORE: Freddy Brazier attends mother's memorial alongside grandmother Jackiey

Appearing on Matt Willis's podcast On The Mend he said: 'To see your son suffer in that way and not be able to appeal to his better nature to stop that addiction cycle….I couldn't do anything to stop it. And I tried standing in front of the front door, I tried going to the police.'

In exclusive comments obtained by The Mirror, he explained that despite being sectioned and undergoing rehab, 'that still wasn't enough for that behaviour to change'.

He confessed: 'What else can I do but keep trying? I just keep trying. I'm never going to stop. I just always want to support him. It's what Jade would be absolutely insisting that I do.'

Jeff also touched on Freddy's difficult relationship with his maternal grandmother Jackiey Budden.

Reflecting on the 'very tricky relationship' with Jackiey, Jeff added: 'It's really difficult to protect your child from someone that they're related to, especially if they're the last surviving blood relative of the person that you've lost that you love the most.'

Jeff feared Jackiey was a negative influence on him after it emerged that Freddy and Jackiey would smoke cannabis together and his son claimed she got him 'hooked' on the drug.

READ MORE: Jeff and Freddy Brazier put on brave faces after both face fresh heartbreak