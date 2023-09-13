Asia Cup 2023: Shahid Afridi disappointed with Shaheen's bowling against India

Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Shahid Afridi. — Facebook/ShaheenAfridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi expressed his disappointment with star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling during the Asia Cup 2023 clash against India.

The Green Shirts suffered a humiliating defeat against arch-rivals as the opponents registered their biggest-ever ODI win in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday.

Pakistan were given a hefty target of 357 runs, however, Men in Blue restricted them to 128-8 in 32 overs with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf not coming out to bat due to injuries.

While commenting on the bowlers' performance during an interview, Shahid Afridi said that Shaheen will have to remain consistent with his line and length.

"You cannot get angry with yourself if you are unable to take wickets in the first two overs. You cannot give excuses like this," said the 46-year-old, who is also Shaheen's father-in-law.

Shahid Afridi also talked about the overall bowling, saying that even though the pitch was better, the bowling was not good.

Appreciating fast-bowler Naseem Shah's bowling, the cricket legend asked why Shaheen did not bowl at Naseem's length.

Shahid also addressed the questions raised by fans as to why the team did not choose to bat first after winning the toss.



"If we had bowled properly [things would have been different], like the way Naseem Shah bowled early in the innings. Shaheen should have also bowled like Naseem but his line and length was not right," he said.

"I think India had won the match after 20-25 overs," he added.

However, the all-rounder advised the team to make a comeback and focus on their mistakes.