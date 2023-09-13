 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023: Shahid Afridi disappointed with Shaheen's bowling against India

By
Sports Desk

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Shahid Afridi. — Facebook/ShaheenAfridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Shahid Afridi. — Facebook/ShaheenAfridi 

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi expressed his disappointment with star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling during the Asia Cup 2023 clash against India.

The Green Shirts suffered a humiliating defeat against arch-rivals as the opponents registered their biggest-ever ODI win in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday.

Pakistan were given a hefty target of 357 runs, however, Men in Blue restricted them to 128-8 in 32 overs with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf not coming out to bat due to injuries.

While commenting on the bowlers' performance during an interview, Shahid Afridi said that Shaheen will have to remain consistent with his line and length.

"You cannot get angry with yourself if you are unable to take wickets in the first two overs. You cannot give excuses like this," said the 46-year-old, who is also Shaheen's father-in-law.

Shahid Afridi also talked about the overall bowling, saying that even though the pitch was better, the bowling was not good.

Appreciating fast-bowler Naseem Shah's bowling, the cricket legend asked why Shaheen did not bowl at Naseem's length. 

Shahid also addressed the questions raised by fans as to why the team did not choose to bat first after winning the toss. 

"If we had bowled properly [things would have been different], like the way Naseem Shah bowled early in the innings. Shaheen should have also bowled like Naseem but his line and length was not right," he said.

"I think India had won the match after 20-25 overs," he added. 

However, the all-rounder advised the team to make a comeback and focus on their mistakes.

More From Sports:

'Truly inspiring': Sania Mirza showers praise on Nadia Jamil

'Truly inspiring': Sania Mirza showers praise on Nadia Jamil
Messi takes bench role as team win World Cup qualifying match vs Bolivia

Messi takes bench role as team win World Cup qualifying match vs Bolivia

Asia Cup 2023: Can Pakistan qualify for final?

Asia Cup 2023: Can Pakistan qualify for final?
Lionel Messi acquires $10.75 million waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale

Lionel Messi acquires $10.75 million waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale
Former NFL star Mike Williams dies at 36

Former NFL star Mike Williams dies at 36

India vs SL: Sri Lanka's Wellalage garners praise for impressive 5-wicket haul

India vs SL: Sri Lanka's Wellalage garners praise for impressive 5-wicket haul
Asia Cup 2023: PCB chief bucks up Men in Green after humiliating defeat by India

Asia Cup 2023: PCB chief bucks up Men in Green after humiliating defeat by India
International Hockey Federation pulls out Olympic qualifiers from Pakistan

International Hockey Federation pulls out Olympic qualifiers from Pakistan
India vs Pak: Loss a reminder to 'get our act together', says Pakistan's coach

India vs Pak: Loss a reminder to 'get our act together', says Pakistan's coach

Asia Cup 2023: India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in rain-hit Super 4 match

Asia Cup 2023: India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in rain-hit Super 4 match
Babar Azam crowned ICC Men's Player of the Month

Babar Azam crowned ICC Men's Player of the Month
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers injures Achilles minutes into his New York Jets debut

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers injures Achilles minutes into his New York Jets debut