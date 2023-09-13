Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan make five changes for Super 4 clash with Sri Lanka

Pakistan´s Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India´s Shubman Gill (not pictured) during the Asia Cup 2023 super 4 ODI cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo on September 10, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan on Wednesday announced their playing XI for tomorrow's (Thursday) Super 4 match against Sri Lanka. The Green Shirts have made five changes in their lineup.

As per the social media post by Pakistan’s Cricket Board’s (PCB) official X account — formerly known as Twitter — Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Zaman Khan will be part of the team in tomorrow’s must-win game against Sri Lanka.

The duo have replaced Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah who suffered injuries in their previous match against arch-rivals India.

Also, the Men in Green have also made changes in their batting lineup with Mohammad Haris replacing the out-of-form Fakhar Zaman. Furthermore, Saud Shakeel and Muhammad Haris have made it to the playing XI as Salman Ali Agha and Faheem Ashraf have been given rest in tomorrow’s match.

The development comes as unfortunately for Pakistan, three of their players, Salman Ali Agha, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf suffered injuries during the game against India. Pakistan had to call Zaman Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani as back-up.

Zaman reached Colombo earlier today and has joined the team. He will make his international debut in the 50-over format.

On the other hand, Dahani will leave for Colombo tonight and will arrive tomorrow.

Pakistan’s match against Sri Lanka is a must-win for the Men in Green following their 228-run defeat against India after which Pakistan’s net run rate (NRR) stands at -1.892.

The Green Shirts and the Lankan Tigers will take on each other in a must-win match on September 14 as whoever wins, will qualify for the final.

With four points in the Super Four stage, India have confirmed their place in the final while Sri Lanka and Pakistan both have two points each.

However, Sri Lanka’s NRR is at -0.2 meaning that if the match is washed out due to rain, the islanders will proceed to the finals due to their NRR.

Playing XI

Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Zaman Khan.