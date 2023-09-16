 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday, September 16, 2023
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Raja Riaz joins PML-N after meeting with Nawaz Sharif

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Raja Riaz (left) meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London on September 16, 2023. — X/@pmln_org
Raja Riaz (left) meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London on September 16, 2023. — X/@pmln_org  

Raja Riaz, former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly (NA), joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after meeting with the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, it emerged on Saturday.

Talking to journalists before his meeting with the PML-N leadership in London, Riaz hinted at contesting the upcoming general elections from Faisalabad. He said that the matter would be discussed with the PML-N supremo and clarified, “It is not necessary that a decision [in this regard] is made today.”

Responding to a question, he said that PML-N had a large vote bank in Pakistan as people believe that the country was made by the party. He maintained that the PML-N supremo would be given a grand welcome upon return.

Nawaz — who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons — was disqualified in 2017 by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary.

On September 12, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif announced, "Nawaz Sharif will reach Pakistan on October 21."

To another query, the former leader of the opposition said that elections are likely to take place around mid-February next year.

During the meeting, Riaz expressed his confidence in Nawaz's leadership and joined the PML-N. Former prime minister Shehbaz, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar and other leaders were also present during the meeting. 

Riaz won a MNA seat on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket in the 2018 general election but the party terminated his basic membership for violating the party discipline. 

"174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution, consequently the resolution for the vote on no-confidence against Mr Imran Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan, has been passed by a majority," Ayaz Sadiq announced after the process of voting was completed. 

PTI formally expelled Riaz in August 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that Riaz had been a “jiyala” for 35 years. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader had jumped the ship and joined PTI in May 2016. 

More From Pakistan:

Rabi ul Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad un Nabi to fall on Sept 29

Rabi ul Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad un Nabi to fall on Sept 29
Situation at borders won’t impact elections: PM Kakar

Situation at borders won’t impact elections: PM Kakar
Imran Khan moves IHC against rejection of bail plea by special court

Imran Khan moves IHC against rejection of bail plea by special court
Several cities in Sindh, Punjab likely to witness rain

Several cities in Sindh, Punjab likely to witness rain
Anti-corruption agency detains Parvez Elahi in Lahore Master Plan case

Anti-corruption agency detains Parvez Elahi in Lahore Master Plan case

2,000 cases likely to be reopened following SC verdict in NAB amendments case

2,000 cases likely to be reopened following SC verdict in NAB amendments case
SC ruling on NAB laws fails to appreciate parliament's legislative power: Justice Shah

SC ruling on NAB laws fails to appreciate parliament's legislative power: Justice Shah
Imran Khan happy with top court’s judgment on NAB law amendments: PTI lawyer

Imran Khan happy with top court’s judgment on NAB law amendments: PTI lawyer
Nawaz Sharif’s return plan not affected by Supreme Court’s decision: Atta Tarar

Nawaz Sharif’s return plan not affected by Supreme Court’s decision: Atta Tarar
Announcing election date beyond caretaker govt’s mandate: PM Kakar

Announcing election date beyond caretaker govt’s mandate: PM Kakar
Inquiry against caretaker PM Kakar closed on ‘merit’: NAB

Inquiry against caretaker PM Kakar closed on ‘merit’: NAB
Top court’s ruling on NAB amendments draws mixed reactions

Top court’s ruling on NAB amendments draws mixed reactions