Pakistan Theatre Festival continues to entertain audiences

Actors Ali Junejo and Rasti Farooq perform during play "Both Sit in Silence for a While" at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi on September 16, 2023. — PR

On the eighth day of the ongoing Pakistan Theatre Festival, English play "Both Sit in Silence for a While" and training workshop by German group remained the highlight of the event on Saturday.



The month-long theatre festival is being presented by Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) along with Geo News.

Talented theatre stars presented the play, which was directed by Kanwal Khost. Renowned actor Ali Junejo from Pakistani movie "Joyland" and Rasti Farooq showed excellent acting skills while portraying characters of a husband and wife who are soon to part ways.

"It became possible after so many years that we are getting an opportunity to watch international dramas," Famous artist Sania Saeed said on this occasion.

She said that the series of workshops from different countries such as those conducted by the German and American Theatre group should also be part of these events.

It is very important for an artist that we continue to benefit from their experience, she added.

Besides, the play training workshop “A Physical Introduction” was organised at Haseena Moin Hall by the German group participating in the festival.

German theatre experts Marie Lena Kaiser and Daniel Matheus showed their passion for acting and taught different subjects to the students. Theatre instructors taught the workshop participants how to act with only expressions and body movements without dialogue.

The students learned new ways of acting on slow music.

The purpose of the acting training workshop was to introduce Pakistani theatre students to international theatre techniques.

Separately, ACP President Ahmed Shah said that a dance festival will be organised next year in collaboration with Geo News and theatre groups from at least 30 countries would participate in it.

He said that artists from all over the world are attending the festival where theatre and dance workshops are being conducted.

Thanking Geo News, Shah said that International Urdu Conferece, Pakistan Theatre Festival and all other events are organised with the group's assistance.