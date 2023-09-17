Selena Gomez shares heartwarming selfies with Taylor Swift, sealed with a cheek kiss

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift continue to epitomize the essence of best friendship!

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old Same Old Love singer took to Instagram to share a delightful moment of their outdoor dining experience against a picturesque seaside backdrop, capturing two lovely selfies with her musician bestie.

In these snapshots, Taylor Swift, aged 33, extends her arms to get the perfect angle, showcasing the brilliant blue sky and the serene ocean. The first picture portrays Gomez resting her chin on Swift's shoulder as they both flash sweet smiles at the camera.

In the subsequent selfie, the Anti-Hero sensation turns towards Selena to plant a friendly kiss on her cheek, with Selena responding by making a kissy face herself.

Gomez added a playful caption to the post, using the opening lyrics from Doja Cat and Saweetie's 2021 collaboration, Best Friend, "Thas my best frien - she a real bad."

This heartwarming rendezvous between the long-time best friends transpired a few days after their meetup at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they shared an affectionate embrace. Gomez even humorously commented on the snapshot she posted on her Instagram Story, poking fun at her facial expression, saying, "She looks stunning, I look constipated," followed by a playful "Typical."



Both Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift achieved remarkable success at the awards show, with Swift securing nine accolades, including the coveted "Video of the Year" for Anti-Hero.

Gomez, on the other hand, clinched the "Best Afrobeats" award alongside Nigerian singer Rema for their collaborative track Calm Down.

Swift was Gomez's biggest cheerleader during the event, enthusiastically jumping, applauding, and blowing kisses as her best friend took the stage with Rema to accept their award.

This genuine friendship isn't limited to real-life encounters; Taylor Swift consistently displays her unwavering support for Selena Gomez on social media. Her most recent demonstration of solidarity came when she celebrated Gomez's first single release in nearly a year, titled Single Soon.