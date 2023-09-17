 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Hugh Jackman seen ringless in NYC amid separation from Deborra-lee Jackman

Hugh Jackman was seen out in public in New York City, just a day after he and his wife, Deborra-lee Jackman, made the announcement of their amicable separation.

Photographs taken on Saturday capture the Deadpool 3 actor, aged 54, without his wedding ring. He strolled down the street dressed in dark attire, sporting matching dark sunglasses, and carrying what appeared to be an iPad.

These images emerged shortly after the couple shared the news of their separation following 27 years of marriage. In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, they expressed, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage." They further elaborated, "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Their statement went on to emphasize, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Notably, Deborra-lee had been observed without her wedding ring in photographs posted by Entertainment Tonight a few days before the official announcement. The 67-year-old actress was spotted getting into a car in New York City on a Tuesday.

