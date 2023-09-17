 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Asia Cup 2023: India bamboozle Sri Lanka as hosts bowled out at 50 runs

India´s Mohammed Siraj (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka´s Kusal Mendis during the Asia Cup 2023 final ODI  between Sri Lanka and India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17, 2023. — AFP
India in the Asia Cup 2023 final being played on Sunday, blasted through the Sri Lankan batting line limiting the hosts to a mere 50 runs in the all-important final.

After winning the toss Sri Lanka chose to bat first, however, India's Mohammad Siraj blew away the hosts by taking six wickets — four of which came in a single over — while conceding only 21 runs.

The match started with a delay of 40 minutes due to rain. The collapse started with Jasprit Bumrah removing Kusal Perera in the first over the game. After the first wicket, it was all about Mohammad Siraj, who completed his fifer in his first three overs of the spell.

Apart from Siraj's six-wicket haul, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah bagged three and one wickets each, leaving Sri Lanka bowled out at 50 in 15.2 overs.

This is the lowest total in the history of Asia Cup (ODI) history since the record was previously held by Bangladesh, who scored 87 runs against Pakistan back in 2000.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana

