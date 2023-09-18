Islamabad, Kabul should work for common goals, PM Kakar tells Afghan counterpart

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar talks to anchors and journalists in a meeting held at the PM House in Islamabad on August 31, 2023. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar wrote a letter to his Afghan counterpart, stressing the need to work together to achieve common goals, The News reported Monday.

PM Kakar's letter to Afghanistan’s interim Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hasan Akhund comes amid the heightening tension between both countries due to rising cross-border terror attacks.

In his letter, PM Kakar said: "Pakistan has close fraternal relations with Afghanistan as we are neighbours and brothers. Pakistan-Afghanistan relations are rooted in religion, culture and history."



The premier said that Islamabad was determined to further strengthen bilateral, political, security, and economic relations with Kabul.

Last week, Pakistan accused the interim Afghanistan government of misusing the transit trade agreement.



“It is important for our Customs authorities to ensure that any border trade that takes place complies with the understandings and agreements that exist between Pakistan and Afghanistan and that such commercial activities do not contravene Pakistani laws," the Foreign Office said.

The FO added that the trade between both countries was on the rise, calling it an established fact. The statement said that the activity has grown because Pakistan facilitated trade with Afghanistan.

The comments came following the September 6 clash between the security forces of the two countries, which left a Frontier Corps soldier injured. This led to the closure of the Torkham border for over a week.

Diplomatic sources also revealed that the Afghan PM had written a congratulatory letter to Kakar on assuming the post of caretaker prime minister.



According to sources, PM Kakar thanked his Afghan counterpart for his congratulatory letter.

A day earlier, the caretaker PM said that Pakistan was playing its part for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region and was engaged with the Afghan Taliban and the international community at all the relevant forums.

He said that the Taliban had made a commitment under the Doha agreement that Afghan soil would not be used against any country for terrorism, adding that they were addressing Afghan transit issues including illegal trade.

The premier said trade ties were not only improving with Afghanistan but also with all the Central Asian Republics as they all realised the significance of regional trade connectivity.

Speaking about the terrorist attacks from Afghan soil, PM Kakar said Pakistan reserved the right to defend against any terrorist activity and would take necessary steps to defend its people and land whenever needed.

However, when the time arose, they would make appropriate decisions in this regard, he said.