Caretaker PM Kakar attends 78th UNGA opening session

Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar (first left) attends the opening session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 19, 2023. — APP

PM Kakar will outline Pakistan's perspective on a range of issues.

Caretaker premier will hold meetings with Turkish president, others.

He will also attend a banquet to be hosted by President Joe Biden.

NEW YORK: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar attended the 78th opening session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres inaugurated the opening session of the UNGA.

The interim premier’s engagements in New York today include his address to the participants of the Global Development Initiative and Sustainable Development Goals summit.

In his address, PM Kakar is expected to outline Pakistan's perspective on a range of regional and global issues, including the Kashmir dispute which is amongst the longstanding unresolved matters on the UN agenda.

He is also expected to elaborate on the significant measures being taken by the government to consolidate Pakistan's economic recovery and efforts to mobilise domestic and external investments.

PM Kakar meets Iranian president

On the sidelines of the ongoing UNGA session, PM Kakar held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi today.

During the meeting, the premier underscored the close fraternal relations between the two neighbouring countries and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthen and deepen these ties, with a particular focus on enhancing cooperation in the economic domain, read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Kakar stressed that steps including the recent inauguration of the border marketplace, would not only contribute to the economic uplift of the border areas but also serve as a tangible manifestation of the collective commitment to work for the betterment of the people.

Noting that Raisi’s policy of ‘Neighborhood First’ was fully aligned with Pakistan’s vision for regional development and connectivity, the premier stressed the importance for both countries to leverage their unique geographical location to promote shared objectives of regional peace and prosperity, through greater trade and enhanced regional connectivity.

On the bilateral side, PM Kakar is likely to hold a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, among others.

He will also attend the banquet to be hosted in honour of world leaders by US President Joe Biden.

During his stay, the caretaker prime minister will hold meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the session. He will also attend an important conference on climate change. Kakar is also scheduled to interact with the international media and visit prominent US think tanks.

The theme for the 78th session is "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all."

On September 17, the premier left for an official trip to the US to address the UNGA session. The caretaker premier's five-day trip includes meetings with world leaders, attending a conference on climate change, and interactions with international media and US think tanks.

He is expected to address the UNGA on September 22.

Last month, the PM Secretariat mentioned regarding premier's visit from 18th to 23rd September, stating that will be among the guests to attend US President Joe Biden’s traditional reception on the inaugural day of the summit at the American Museum of National History adjacent to the UN Headquarters in Manhattan.

With additional input from Radio Pakistan.