Google Maps sued for leading North Carolina motorist Philip Paxson to plunge to his death

The Google Maps app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. - Reuters

The family of a North Carolina man Philip Paxson, who tragically drowned after his vehicle plunged off a collapsed bridge has sued Google over its failure to update its Maps application which played a pivotal role in the fatal incident.

Philip Paxson's grieving family has taken legal action against the tech giant, asserting that Google's negligence in failing to indicate that the bridge had collapsed nearly a decade earlier ultimately led to Paxson's untimely demise.

This tragic incident unfolded in September 2022 when Paxson attempted to cross the damaged bridge in Hickory, North Carolina.

A spokesperson for Google has acknowledged the allegations and confirmed that the company is reviewing the case, which was filed in civil court in Wake County.

At the time of his death, Paxson, a father of two, was on his way home from his daughter's ninth birthday celebration at a friend's house.

He found himself navigating through an unfamiliar neighbourhood, as his wife had earlier driven their two daughters home, leaving him behind to assist with post-party cleanup.

In their official statement announcing the lawsuit, the family's lawyers highlighted Mr Paxson's reliance on Google Maps, believing it would guide him safely back to his wife and daughters.

Tragically, while cautiously driving through darkness and rain, he unwittingly followed Google's outdated directions, which led him to a bridge known as the 'Bridge to Nowhere,' where he crashed into Snow Creek and ultimately met his demise.

According to the lawsuit, local residents had made repeated attempts to alert Google about the need to update their online maps after the bridge's collapse in 2013.

Furthermore, the suit alleges that barriers typically placed at the bridge's entrance were missing due to vandalism, as reported by the Charlotte Observer. In addition to suing Google, the lawsuit targets three local companies, asserting that they were responsible for maintaining the bridge.

Alicia Paxson, the grieving wife, expressed her anguish, saying, "Our girls ask how and why their daddy died, and I'm at a loss for words they can understand because, as an adult, I still can't understand how those responsible for the GPS directions and the bridge could have acted with so little regard for human life."

A spokesperson for Google conveyed their condolences, stating, "We have the deepest sympathies for the Paxson family. Our goal is to provide accurate routing information in Maps, and we are reviewing this lawsuit."

This devastating incident underscores the critical importance of up-to-date mapping technology and the consequences that may arise when such information is not kept current.