Pakistan urges world to convince India of its offer to shun arms race

In his maiden address to the UN session, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has urged the global powers to convince India to accept Islamabad's offer of mutually restraining the strategic and conventional weapons, saying that Pakistan seeks peaceful ties with all its neighbours.



"Development depends on peace. Pakistan is situated in the least economically integrated region in the world. Pakistan believes that regions develop together therefore [the country] desires peaceful and productive relations with all neighbours, including India," he said while addressing the United Nations General Assembly at its 78th session in New York on Friday.



The premier also stressed that the UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue are "the key to peace" between the two nuclear-armed nations.

He added that the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is one of the oldest agendas at the UN Security Council, but India has continued to evade the implementation of the global forum's resolutions on the dispute.

He further said that these resolutions call for the final dispossession of the disputed Himalayan territory to be decided by its people through a UN-supervised plebiscite.

PM Kakar also slammed India for the deployment of 900,000 troops in IIOJK after the revocation of Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019, in order to impose the "final solution for Kashmir".

Continuing his criticism of New Delhi, he lamented the extended lockdowns and curfews in the disputed valley, confinement of Kashmiri leaders and extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters and search operations

Calling upon the UNSC to ensure the implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir, he stressed reinforcement of a UN military observer group on India and Pakistan and a collective global effort to "convince New Delhi to accept Pakistan’s offer of mutual restrain on strategic and conventional weapons".

Two-state solution

“Pakistan welcomes the progress made towards ending the conflicts in Syria and Yemen,” Premier Kakar said.

In particular, he added, that Islamabad warmly welcomed the normalisation of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.



“Unfortunately, the tragedy of Palestine continues, with Israeli military raids, air strikes, expansion of settlements and eviction of Palestinians,” he said

Durable peace can be established only through a two-state solution, he added.

The premier went on to say that peace in the region is linked with the establishment of a viable and contiguous Palestinian State within pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

"The UN peacekeeping has been a successful story... over more than six decades Pakistan has contributed 230,000 peacekeepers in 47 missions across the world."

More to come...



