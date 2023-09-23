 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chandrayaan-3: India space agency unable to communicate with Moon lander

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

This picture shows the Chandrayaan-3s Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the moons surface. — X/@ISROSpaceflight
This picture shows the Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the moon's surface. — X/@ISROSpaceflight

As a new lunar day begins, India's space agency ISRO says it is attempting to communicate with its moon lander and rover but has not yet received any signals, according to the BBC.

In August, the Vikram lander carrying a Pragyan rover reached the moon's south pole, gathering data and images for two weeks before being put into 'sleep mode' at lunar nightfall.

The ISRO hoped the batteries would recharge and reawaken modules when the sun rose, but the extreme cold of the lunar night may have damaged them.

On Friday, ISRO posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover will continue.

India recently made history with its Chandrayaan-3 mission, becoming the first country to successfully land a spacecraft near the lunar south pole and joining an elite club of countries that achieved a soft landing on the moon including the US and China,

The landing was planned to coincide with the start of a lunar day, allowing Vikram and Pragyaan two weeks of sunlight to work with.

One day on the moon is equivalent to over four weeks on Earth, with the day and night each lasting 14 days.

The ISRO reported that both landers had completed their assignments and expressed hope for reawakening at the start of the next lunar day, citing China's Chang'e4 lander and Yutu2 rover as examples of successful sunrise awakenings.

However, former ISRO chief AS Kiran Kumar stated that the moon's temperature near the lunar south pole is not guaranteed due to the extreme night temperatures (-200C to -250C) and batteries not designed for such conditions.

Furthermore, ISRO has tempered expectations, stating that if Vikram and Pragyaan don't wake up, they will remain on the moon as "India's lunar ambassador."

More From Sci-Tech:

Microsoft's AI-powered Copilot for Windows 11 set to be released next week

Microsoft's AI-powered Copilot for Windows 11 set to be released next week
ChatGPT-generated crypto token 'AstroPepeX' makes $12 million in trading on debut

ChatGPT-generated crypto token 'AstroPepeX' makes $12 million in trading on debut
Rare 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse to dazzle these 7 US states in October

Rare 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse to dazzle these 7 US states in October
Chickense for eggheads: AI technology translates chicken clucks with 80% accuracy

Chickense for eggheads: AI technology translates chicken clucks with 80% accuracy
YouTube Shorts joins AI race with new 'Dream Screen' feature. But how does it work?

YouTube Shorts joins AI race with new 'Dream Screen' feature. But how does it work?
What you should know about asteroid sample landing on Earth soon? video

What you should know about asteroid sample landing on Earth soon?
'Game of Thrones' author George RR Martin, others sue ChatGPT developer OpenAI

'Game of Thrones' author George RR Martin, others sue ChatGPT developer OpenAI
WATCH: Nasa Parker Solar Probe captures, survives powerful activity video

WATCH: Nasa Parker Solar Probe captures, survives powerful activity
Google supercharges Bard as OpenAI's ChatGPT leads chatbot race

Google supercharges Bard as OpenAI's ChatGPT leads chatbot race
Is Elon Musk's Neuralink killing monkeys for his brain-chip project?

Is Elon Musk's Neuralink killing monkeys for his brain-chip project?
No more free X: Elon Musk plans paywall to block millions of fake accounts

No more free X: Elon Musk plans paywall to block millions of fake accounts

Pakistan's first female astronaut Namira Salim to embark on space voyage

Pakistan's first female astronaut Namira Salim to embark on space voyage