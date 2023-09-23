 
pakistan
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Web Desk

Karachi weather to remain hot, humid for next 3 days

The picture shows a thermometer. — AFP/File
KARACHI: The weather in most parts of the country including Karachi is expected to remain hot and humid for the next three days, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday. 

According to the weather forecast department, the maximum temperature can go up to 36°C in the port city today. 

Meanwhile, the temperature is predicted to hover between 33 to 35°C in the next three days (Sunday to Tuesday) while the minimum temperature is expected to be 28°C in the metropolis. 

The Met Office said that winds will continue to blow from the west and southwest. 

"Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir," said PMD. 

"Isolated heavy falls/hailstorm are also likely in Northeast Punjab, Potohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period."

Earlier this week, the metropolis received light to heavy rain in several parts of the city while the weather remained cloudy for a couple of days. 

Several areas of the port city including II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Old City Area, Clifton, Garden, Sharea Faisal, Tariq Road, PECHS, Quaidabad, Landhi, Korangi, and Sohrab Goth received light to moderate rain. Other areas including Orangi Town, Surjani, New Karachi, North Karachi, Nazimabad, Shershah, and others also received light showers. 

