Messi reveals details about life in Miami, expresses wish to have baby girl

Lionel Messi celebrates 36th birthday with wife Antonela Roccuzzo and kids. — Instagram/@leomessi

Lionel Messi has expressed that moving to Miami for his new role at Inter Miami CF has positively impacted his life, especially allowing him to spend more time with his family.

Messi has also hinted at the possibility of being a dad again, particularly if a daughter is a possibility.

While chatting with streaming channel OLGA from his home in Miami, Messi opened up about his home life, revealing: “We’d like to have a baby again."

“We’re not searching, but we’ll see if a baby girl arrives,” he added.

The 36-year-old soccer player shared some of the new routines he’s built since he arrived in Miami from France.

“I finish training at 1pm, then I go home and Antonela and I have lunch. I take a nap and we watch TV or movies,” he said. “At 9pm, the babies are going to bed, allowing me and Antonela to relax a bit. We have an early dinner and then we watch TV.”

Spilling more details of his daily routine, Messi also revealed that he spends a lot of time on his phone, but elaborated that he’s very selective with what he does online.

“I spend a lot of time on my phone. But I don’t give away likes or comments, because afterwards someone posts it and then it’s everywhere. I’d rather not.”

Lionel Messi’s success isn’t limited to his career. From home, he’s created a safe and peaceful life that accompanies him and supports him on the court, providing the perfect backdrop for some of his life’s biggest achievements.

Additionally, he made time during his interview to gush over his beautiful wife, Antonela, whom he met when he was a teen, expressing his admiration for her.

“Antonela is a great mom, I admire her a lot,” he said. “She spends 24 hours with them. I travel a lot for work, for matches and trips with Argentina or the team. Sometimes we leave for a month or more and she stays with the kids all day."

