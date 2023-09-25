Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha are officially married: See wedding photos

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra shared first wedding pictures from her big day with Raghav Chaddha.

The couple tied the knot in Udaipur on Sunday amid close friends and family in a grand ceremony.

Parineeti took to her Instagram account and shared a carousel from the dreamy affair, she wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew."

"Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now,” the Hasee Toh Phasee actor added.

See Parineeti Chopra wedding photos here:

The couple donned pastel outfits, with Parineeti styling her ensemble with emerald jewelry. The pictures included the couple laughing, walking down the aisle, and solemnising their wedding with other rituals.



The post garnered a lot of love from celebrities with cousin Priyanka Chopra commenting with gushy emojis: “My blessing always."



Other actors extending their congratulations included Varun Dhawan and Ayushman Khurana.

Manish Malhotra was also present at the wedding who also designed Parineeti's wedding lehenga for the day.

The A-list designer also took to his Instagram account to express his admiration for her love for tone geometrical artwork and emerald jewelry.

"You bring joy and there is only love for you," he concluded.



