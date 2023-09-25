 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra shares lovely advice for Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

Priyanka Chopra shares lovely advice for Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha
Priyanka Chopra shares lovely advice for Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Priyanka Chopra wishes newly-wed cousin Parineeti Chopra a happy married life via a heartfelt note.

Taking to her social media, Priyanka extended a wholesome wish to Parineeti and her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, as she shared a carousel from the wedding event.

“Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newlyweds on their special day!” wrote Priyanka as she welcomed Raghav to the Chopra family, “Hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us,” she teased him.

The Quantico actor continued gushing over Parineeti, “Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness.”

Priyanka ended the caption with a love advice, writing, “Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love.”

The intimate wedding ceremony took place in Udaipur on Sunday. Many celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurana, Esha Deol congratulated Parineeti on her Instagram post.

More From Showbiz:

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha are officially married: See wedding photos

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha are officially married: See wedding photos
Sri Lankan group stages comic play 'Ken B Eniwan's Story' at Arts Council

Sri Lankan group stages comic play 'Ken B Eniwan's Story' at Arts Council
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha land in Udaipur for wedding festivities

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha land in Udaipur for wedding festivities
Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes

Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes
Nora Fatehi showers ‘baby brother’ Omar with love on his birthday: ‘Forever mine’

Nora Fatehi showers ‘baby brother’ Omar with love on his birthday: ‘Forever mine’
Pakistan Theatre Festival continues to entertain audiences

Pakistan Theatre Festival continues to entertain audiences
German group raises awareness on littering in comedy 'Trashedy' at Arts Council

German group raises awareness on littering in comedy 'Trashedy' at Arts Council
Karachi's Erica Robin crowned first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan

Karachi's Erica Robin crowned first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan
Comedy play 'Biwi Ho Toh Apni' spreads laughter at Arts Council

Comedy play 'Biwi Ho Toh Apni' spreads laughter at Arts Council
Through The Waves: American thespians bring visceral art of physical theatre to Pakistan

Through The Waves: American thespians bring visceral art of physical theatre to Pakistan
US group presents theatre workshop 'Transcending Technique' at Karachi Arts Council

US group presents theatre workshop 'Transcending Technique' at Karachi Arts Council
Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate son Yug’s 13th birthday

Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate son Yug’s 13th birthday