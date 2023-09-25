Priyanka Chopra shares lovely advice for Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Priyanka Chopra wishes newly-wed cousin Parineeti Chopra a happy married life via a heartfelt note.

Taking to her social media, Priyanka extended a wholesome wish to Parineeti and her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, as she shared a carousel from the wedding event.

“Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newlyweds on their special day!” wrote Priyanka as she welcomed Raghav to the Chopra family, “Hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us,” she teased him.

The Quantico actor continued gushing over Parineeti, “Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness.”

Priyanka ended the caption with a love advice, writing, “Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love.”



The intimate wedding ceremony took place in Udaipur on Sunday. Many celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurana, Esha Deol congratulated Parineeti on her Instagram post.