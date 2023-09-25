Pakistan triumph over Canada to record fifth consecutive win in Over 40s Global Cup

Pakistani team in their match against Canada in Over 40s Cricket Global Cup on September 25, 2023. — Screengrab

Pakistan on Monday eased past Canada to secure their fifth win in the ongoing Over 40s Cricket Global Cup tournament being held in Karachi.

Batting first at the National Stadium Karachi, the Green Shirts amassed a respectable total of 312 runs. Chasing a target of 313 runs, the visitors were restricted to 234-7 in 45 overs.

With the 78-run victory, Pakistan secured their fifth successive win as they continue their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan continued their winning streak by securing their fourth consecutive victory in the Over 40s Cricket Global Cup. They triumphed over West Indies with a commanding performance, winning by six wickets, on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 202 runs set by West Indies, Pakistan achieved the required score in the 41st over with four wickets in hand. The standout performers for Pakistan were Rizwan Aslam, who was the top scorer with an impressive 82 runs, and Amjad, who contributed significantly with 64 runs.

In response, West Indies managed to score 201 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their allotted 45 overs. Notable contributions came from Narsingh Devnarine, who scored 49 runs, and Derry Balgobin, who added 45 runs to the team's total.

Pakistan's bowling attack was led by Abdul Qadir, who claimed three crucial wickets, and Imran Ali, who secured one wicket, further cementing their team's victory.

This victory marks Pakistan's dominance in the Over 40s Cricket Global Cup as they continue their remarkable winning streak in the tournament.

In their third game, Pakistan defeated Australia by seven wickets. They also recorded a massive 248-run victory against Nepal in their second game.

The home side scored a massive total of 384 runs in 45 overs and in reply, the Nepal team was ultimately bowled out for a total of 134 runs in just 36.3 overs, falling well short of the target.

Before that, the Men in Green secured a thrilling victory over the United States of America (USA) by just one wicket. The match witnessed some remarkable performances, with Pakistan's Tassavur Abbas emerging as the hero of the day.