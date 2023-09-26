 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
Our Correspondent

HRCP terms PM Kakar's statement on Imran Khan 'undemocratic'

By
Our Correspondent

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Online/AFP/File
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Online/AFP/File

  • HRCP says courts were yet to establish guilt in all such cases.
  • PM or his govt can't decide what constitutes a ‘fair’ election, HRCP.
  • Human rights body also termed premier's statement 'inappropriate'.

LAHORE: Reacting to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s statement about conducting transparent elections sans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said the claims are undemocratic and unreasonable.

PM Kakar, in an interview a day earlier, said free and fair polls can be held even without incarcerated PTI Chairman Imran Khan — who is currently behind bars in the cipher case.

“Free and fair elections can take place without [Imran] Khan or hundreds of members of his party who are jailed because they engaged in unlawful activities including vandalism and arson," the premier said.

In their statement issued following the prime minister's remarks, the HRCP said courts were yet to establish guilt in all such cases, terming Kakar's claim "inappropriate". It added that the prime minister should be aware that it is not for him or his government to decide unilaterally what constitutes a ‘fair’ election.

The systematic way in which the PTI leadership has been dismantled in the shape of mass arrests and rearrests, forced disassociation from the party, the disproportionate number of cases filed against political leaders and workers (including in military courts) and curbs on their freedom of expression and assembly has not produced a level playing field.

This is a cause for concern because it perpetuates a pattern of pre-election manipulation that was also visible in 2018. The HRCP condemned the treatment meted out to former chief minister and PTI President Parvez Elahi who was rearrested against the directive of the Lahore High Court and reminded the government that the responsibility for ensuring fair elections lies with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

It said the caretaker government must desist from making irresponsible, partisan statements on matters not within its mandate. Instead, it must ensure that an environment conducive to credible and inclusive elections is created and maintained.

More From Pakistan:

Imran, Qureshi's judicial remand extended till Oct 10 in cipher case

Imran, Qureshi's judicial remand extended till Oct 10 in cipher case
Criticising Shehbaz-led govt, Abbasi highlights need for new political party

Criticising Shehbaz-led govt, Abbasi highlights need for new political party
Shehbaz, Dar say Nawaz to focus on 'economy' during PML-N election campaign

Shehbaz, Dar say Nawaz to focus on 'economy' during PML-N election campaign
Quran desecration in Hague 'deliberately provocative, Islamophobic act': FO

Quran desecration in Hague 'deliberately provocative, Islamophobic act': FO
EU releases €1 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan flood affectees

EU releases €1 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan flood affectees
Ex-Pakistan Navy Ship 'Tariq' returns to UK

Ex-Pakistan Navy Ship 'Tariq' returns to UK
Karachi University teachers end boycott of classes following Sindh CM intervention

Karachi University teachers end boycott of classes following Sindh CM intervention
Indian father, son arrive in Pakistan to seek refuge from ‘Hindu terrorists’ video

Indian father, son arrive in Pakistan to seek refuge from ‘Hindu terrorists’
Confusion surrounds Imran Khan's shifting from Attock to Adiala jail despite IHC ruling

Confusion surrounds Imran Khan's shifting from Attock to Adiala jail despite IHC ruling
Islamabad Admin establishes ‘support desks’ for overseas Pakistanis

Islamabad Admin establishes ‘support desks’ for overseas Pakistanis
In UK sojourn, PM Kakar assures investors of Pakistan's commitment to IMF programme

In UK sojourn, PM Kakar assures investors of Pakistan's commitment to IMF programme
Army chief stresses need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society

Army chief stresses need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society