 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
By
APP
|
Web Desk

No institutional involvement to favour any party in polls: PM Kakar

By
APP
|
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar speaking during an interview with The Newsmakers. — YouTube
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar speaking during an interview with The Newsmakers. — YouTube 

  • Delimitation of constituencies a constitutional requirement: PM. 
  • "PTI backtracked on allegation of US involvement in Khan's ouster."
  • Premier expresses hope in engaging with Afghans despite challenges.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that there would be no organisational or institutional involvement in favour of any political party in the upcoming general elections, pledging to ensure free and fair polls. 

"We are entering into the electoral process quite soon and it is according to the law and the Constitution," said the interim prime minister while speaking during an exclusive interview on TRT World's The Newsmakers.

PM Kakar said delimitation of constituencies is a constitutional requirement, and "we should abide by this regulation if we believe in the supremacy of the constitution".

Speaking about the May 9 protests, PM Kakar said people have the right to express their sentiments under prescribed law but "we can't allow vandalism in the name of protest or if people are going violent then that kind of situation is not acceptable under any democratic system".

The violent protests took place almost across the country after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9 this year. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their alleged involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

'PTI backtracked on US conspiracy narrative' 

Regarding the alleged involvement of the United States in the PTI chief's ouster from power in April 2022 via a no-confidence vote, PM Kakar said that the PTI has backtracked on its 'foreign conspiracy' narrative. 

"How would me or anyone in Pakistan would believe in such a conspiracy [...] when people who brought it to the public domain backtracked on that and said that it was probably for public consumption," he maintained. 

PM Kakar further said that in some Asian states, political leaders sometimes do such acts for populist reasons.

He said the caretaker government would ensure that no one can meddle in our domestic affairs, adding that Khan was ousted constitutionally.

Shedding light on the civil-military relations in Pakistan, Kakar said in the past Pakistani political leaders sought the military's help for their political interests and once they were out of power, they started criticising the institution to shift the onus of their failure.

He said the only institution that has the organisational capability left in Pakistan is the military and "anyone who is dealing with governance has to rely on it to meet the challenges".

Terrorism

Talking about terrorist attacks and relations with Afghanistan, the caretaker PM said the country has been facing such attacks for almost 15 years and is trying to counter them by kinetic and non-kinetic measures and has been successful in managing that to a certain level.

PM Kakar said that they were dealing with different layers of authorities in Afghanistan and some were spoiling the peace efforts. He added that some banned organisations like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have training camps in Afghanistan, which is a point of concern for the country.

However, the premier expressed hope in engaging with Afghans despite some challenges in Pakistan-Afghanistan relationships as it was in the common interest of both nations.

Pakistan, on several occasions, has confronted the interim Taliban government for not acting against the terrorists using Afghan soil to launch attacks on Pakistan. 

On domestic politics, the prime minister said political differences shouldn't be converted into enmities as this practice leads to the "death of democracy".

PM calls for resolving IIOJK issue 

Replying to a query about Pakistan-India relations, he said Pakistan is quite open to a meaningful dialogue with all its neighbours. He added that they do want peace with India but only peace with justice. 

He also spoke about the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue, stressing that India — being the so-called champion of the world's biggest democracy — should resolve this issue based on UN resolutions.

More From Pakistan:

Intelligence Bureau withdraws Faizabad sit-in review plea

Intelligence Bureau withdraws Faizabad sit-in review plea

Nawaz Sharif’s confidential ‘note’ contradicts his narrative

Nawaz Sharif’s confidential ‘note’ contradicts his narrative
PML-N blasts Interior Minister Bugti for statement on Nawaz's arrest

PML-N blasts Interior Minister Bugti for statement on Nawaz's arrest
Security forces kill three terrorists in Tirah IBO

Security forces kill three terrorists in Tirah IBO
Imran, Qureshi's judicial remand extended till Oct 10 in cipher case video

Imran, Qureshi's judicial remand extended till Oct 10 in cipher case
Criticising Shehbaz-led govt, Abbasi highlights need for new political party

Criticising Shehbaz-led govt, Abbasi highlights need for new political party
HRCP terms PM Kakar's statement on Imran Khan 'undemocratic'

HRCP terms PM Kakar's statement on Imran Khan 'undemocratic'
Shehbaz, Dar say Nawaz to focus on 'economy' during PML-N election campaign

Shehbaz, Dar say Nawaz to focus on 'economy' during PML-N election campaign
Quran desecration in Hague 'deliberately provocative, Islamophobic act': FO

Quran desecration in Hague 'deliberately provocative, Islamophobic act': FO
EU releases €1 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan flood affectees

EU releases €1 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan flood affectees
Ex-Pakistan Navy Ship 'Tariq' returns to UK

Ex-Pakistan Navy Ship 'Tariq' returns to UK
Karachi University teachers end boycott of classes following Sindh CM intervention

Karachi University teachers end boycott of classes following Sindh CM intervention