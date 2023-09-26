Pakistan hockey team beat Bangladesh to secure second victory in Asian Games

Pakistan Hockey Team participating in Asian Games 2023. — X/@PHFOfficial

LAHORE: The Pakistan hockey team on Tuesday beat Bangladesh to record their second victory in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 being held in Hangzhou, China.

Taking on Bangladesh in their second pool match, the Green Shirts were put on the back foot as Bangladesh capitalising on a penalty corner, secured an early lead at the 19-minute mark. Pakistan levelled the score 1-1 courtesy of Afraz who laid the foundation of Pakistan's 5-2 victory over Bangladesh.

Men in Green capitalised on their comeback with back-to-back goals after Shahzeb Khan and Mohammad Imad found the back of the net in the 40th and 43rd minute respectively.

Bangladesh fought fiercely to close the lead and scored their second goal at the 46-minute mark. However, Pakistan's lead was solidified courtesy of Sufyan Khan who thundered a rapid flick from a penalty corner pushing the score to 4-2.

The final blow was dealt by Pakistan's drag flick specialist Arbaz Ahmed who executed a flawless drag flick scoring the fifth goal for the Men in Green.

Green Shirts will now face Uzbekistan on September 28.

Earlier, in their opening match, Pakistan outclassed Singapore by securing an 11-0 victory on Sunday.

Pakistan's Ammad, Arshad Liaquat, and Arbaz Ahmad scored two goals each. Mohammad Shahzaib Khan, Abdul Waheed Rana, Zikriya Hayat, Afraz, and Abdul Rehman all scored one goal.

The ongoing Asian Games 2023 had 12 hockey teams divided into two groups of six. Pakistan, along with India, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan are placed in Pool A.

Meanwhile, Pool B comprises Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Schedule of Pakistan hockey team's remaining matches