Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reunite on big screen for 'Tiger 3': Watch teaser

The much-awaited teaser for Salman Khan's spy thriller, Tiger 3 has finally been released.



Starring Salman Khan, the teaser offers a sneak peek into the third installment of Tiger Zinda Hai from the Tiger franchise, which debuted with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, and continued in 2017.

The teaser comes on the birth anniversary of director Yash Chopra, the filmmaking giant behind Yash Raj Films.

Maneesh Sharma is the film's director, with Katrina Kaif returning in the role of Zoya and Emraan Hashmi playing the villain.

The clip starts with Tiger (played by Salman Khan) saying, “I am Avinash Singh Rathore, but to all of you, I am Tiger," and starts to tell his story.

The plot revolves around Tiger who is labeled a traitor after serving his country for 20 years, and asks the nation to choose how they wish portray him in front of his son.



Tiger 3 is a part of the espionage film series from Yash Raj Films, which also features the films Pathaan, War, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Ek Tha Tiger.

Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance as Pathaan, exactly like Salman did in Pathaan.