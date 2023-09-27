 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reunite on big screen for 'Tiger 3': Watch teaser

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

File Footage

The much-awaited teaser for Salman Khan's spy thriller, Tiger 3 has finally been released.

Starring Salman Khan, the teaser offers a sneak peek into the third installment of Tiger Zinda Hai from the Tiger franchise, which debuted with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, and continued in 2017.

The teaser comes on the birth anniversary of director Yash Chopra, the filmmaking giant behind Yash Raj Films.

Maneesh Sharma is the film's director, with Katrina Kaif returning in the role of Zoya and Emraan Hashmi playing the villain.

The clip starts with Tiger (played by Salman Khan) saying, “I am Avinash Singh Rathore, but to all of you, I am Tiger," and starts to tell his story.

The plot revolves around Tiger who is labeled a traitor after serving his country for 20 years, and asks the nation to choose how they wish portray him in front of his son.

Tiger 3 is a part of the espionage film series from Yash Raj Films, which also features the films Pathaan, War, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Ek Tha Tiger.

Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance as Pathaan, exactly like Salman did in Pathaan

More From Showbiz:

Parineeti Chopra accused of 'copy-pasting' Alia Bhatt's wedding outfit

Parineeti Chopra accused of 'copy-pasting' Alia Bhatt's wedding outfit
Priyanka Chopra shares lovely advice for Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Priyanka Chopra shares lovely advice for Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha are officially married: See wedding photos

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha are officially married: See wedding photos
Sri Lankan group stages comic play 'Ken B Eniwan's Story' at Arts Council

Sri Lankan group stages comic play 'Ken B Eniwan's Story' at Arts Council
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha land in Udaipur for wedding festivities

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha land in Udaipur for wedding festivities
Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes

Kareena Kapoor marks 43rd birthday with Netflix debut & heartfelt wishes
Nora Fatehi showers ‘baby brother’ Omar with love on his birthday: ‘Forever mine’

Nora Fatehi showers ‘baby brother’ Omar with love on his birthday: ‘Forever mine’
Pakistan Theatre Festival continues to entertain audiences

Pakistan Theatre Festival continues to entertain audiences
German group raises awareness on littering in comedy 'Trashedy' at Arts Council

German group raises awareness on littering in comedy 'Trashedy' at Arts Council
Karachi's Erica Robin crowned first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan

Karachi's Erica Robin crowned first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan
Comedy play 'Biwi Ho Toh Apni' spreads laughter at Arts Council

Comedy play 'Biwi Ho Toh Apni' spreads laughter at Arts Council
Through The Waves: American thespians bring visceral art of physical theatre to Pakistan

Through The Waves: American thespians bring visceral art of physical theatre to Pakistan