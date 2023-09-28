Huge teddy bear rescued on local trip in Cambridge

This picture posted on September 26, 2023, shows a giant teddy bear in a car's backside in Cambridge, UK. — Facebook/Lilly Hurley

It is usually heard that a rescue mission was carried out to save pets and other different animals as they fall in trouble and provide them with medical assistance to save their lives however, this bizarre event caught the public eye leaving people amazed as a Briton said on social media that she rescued a large 2.5-metre tall bear from a recycling centre.

Lily Hurley, who collected the teddy bear from the waste recycling centre, shared images on a Facebook page in which one of them shows the bear inside a car. The toy was so huge that it could not completely fit in the car.



The Briton was on her local trip when she discovered the giant teddy bear was left by someone at Milton waste recycling centre near Cambridge. She took the soft toy and then decided to give it to her mother.

As it was hard to make a place for it, Hurley stuffed it into the boot of her Seat Leon with the help of her sister.

While speaking to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, she said her mother was surprised to say the least after receiving the cuddly creature, adding that her mother was "not too impressed" by the size of the giant gift.

The rescuer stated in her talk that it [the bear] is huge. "It took up the entire size of my double bed."

She said she did not know who had taken the bear to the recycling centre, but it "weighs a tonne".

According to her, fellow members of the Odd Things Around Cambridge Facebook group had decided that the bear should be named Milton.