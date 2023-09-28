NFL legend Tom Brady reflects on post-retirement weight loss, spills diet beans

Tom Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback.—Instagram@tombrady

Tom Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback, since retiring from the NFL, has shifted his focus to his overall well-being, leading to a remarkable 10-pound weight loss and an improved sense of health and vitality.



During an episode of his podcast, "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray," the retired athlete opened up about his physical transformation.

When questioned about his noticeably leaner appearance compared to his playing days, Brady candidly shared, "Yeah, I've shed about 10 pounds, but I'm in excellent shape right now. The reduced stress in my life post-retirement has allowed me to prioritise my physical health."

Brady has long championed the significance of physical health and mental well-being, both during his illustrious career and in retirement. He emphasised, "Physical and mental health are paramount for all of us. Without them, what do we really have? We may prioritise various aspects of life like careers, family, relationships, and community, but ultimately, our physical and mental health should be at the pinnacle."

Tom Brady's unique diet approach

Tom Brady is renowned not only for his athletic prowess but also for his innovative approach to diet and fitness, popularly known as the TB12 method. This dietary regimen was born out of Brady's personal journey of grappling with injuries and rehabilitation.

Addressing misconceptions about his diet, Brady clarified, "When people ask if I'm a vegan or a vegetarian, I tell them no, emphatically not." He went on to explain that approximately 80 per cent of his dietary intake is derived from plant-based sources, with the remaining 20 per cent coming from animal products.

In summary, Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL has given him the opportunity to focus on his physical health and well-being, resulting in a notable 10-pound weight loss. His dedication to maintaining a balanced lifestyle continues to inspire others, and his unique approach to nutrition remains a hallmark of his commitment to peak performance, both on and off the field.