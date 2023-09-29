PTI yet to pay over Rs10 million in 12-year back rent for Insaf House in Karachi

A representative image of the PTI flag.—PPI/file

PTI Karachi owes 12 years of rent amounting to Rs13.9 million.

Party obligated to pay 100,000 in rent each month for Insaf House.

Ariv Alvi, Imran Ismail, Firdous Shamim Naqvi "might" face disqualification.

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership faces another legal challenge as the person who rented the party's Karachi headquarter — Insaf House — has approached a court to seek the unpaid rent worth more than Rs10 million for the past 12 years.

According to details, PTI has not paid 12 years of rent for its Insaf House in Karachi and owes Rs13.9 million to the owner [calculated till July 2023]. The party leadership, including President Arif Alvi, might face legal consequences after the owner filed a case against PTI leadership under section 15 of the Sindh Rental Ordinance Act 1969.

The rent agreement for the party's Karachi headquarters was inked between the landlord and PTI's late leader Naeem ul Haque, President Arif Alvi and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail. Meanwhile, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Samar Ali Khan signed the agreement as "guarantors".

Under the rental agreement, PTI leaders including Alvi, Ismail and Haque (late) had agreed to pay Rs100,000 in rent each month.

As per the documents, PTI leadership not only faces legal consequences due to unpaid rent but also might find itself in the deep waters over violating the agreement's clause that prohibited any political activities at the premises.

If the case is decided in favour of the landlord, Alvi, Ismail and "guarantors" might even face disqualification.

It is pertinent mention that PTI had moved the court to de-seal the Insaf House after it was sealed following the May 9 incidents which saw attacks on army installations including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The court, directing the authorities to de-seal the party's office, has barred any gathering of more than five people at the premises.