Friday, September 29, 2023
Process behind Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's provocative outfits revealed

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, has been creating a buzz all summer in Europe with her daring fashion choices, regarding which locals in Italy even called for their arrest.

Despite the controversy, Bianca did not change her provocative style, consisting of “barely-there” outfits, which, according to London-based designer Mowalola Ogunlesi, are created on Kanye’s wishes at a "whole atelier in Italy."

Speaking of Bianca’s bold fashion choices, London-based designer told Page Six, "Anything he wants to make, they can make it,” referring to the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye.

“He's really just making it on the spot,” the designer shared with another designer adding, "They design it and have an in-house team that creates everything in a day."

In addition, Mowalola, who was brought on board by the rapper in 2020 to lead his Yeezy Gap partnership, emphasized the absence of a formalized procedure in the clothing creation process.

Mowalola shared that they would just buy tights and "style it and cut it on [Censori],” adding, "tights are not safe when they're around.”

While some speculate about Kanye's influence over Bianca's fashion choices, Mowalola insisted that Bianca has a significant say in what she wears.

“Everything Bianca is wearing is really from her and Ye's brain," she added. "They want to show people that you can do this yourself. It's stuff that's attainable — tights."

