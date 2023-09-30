Nawaz Sharif has left accountability of his tormentors to Allah: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif (left) and former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — AFP/Radio Pakistan/File

Nawaz Sharif doesn’t believe in revenge, says Dar.

Shari’s focus will be on nation-building, he claims.

“Economy” will be Sharif’s narrative for the nation, says the finance minister.

LONDON: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said in a major policy statement on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) narrative that Nawaz Sharif has left his matter with the Allah to punish his tormentors and those who threw him out of power using illegal, vindictive and unethical means.

Speaking to journalists outside Nawaz Sharif’s temporary party headquarters in London, Dar said that the PML-N supremo doesn’t believe in revenge and firmly believes that Pakistan needs to move forward with a focus on economy and development.

This reporter had asked Dar what will be Sharif’s narrative with a specific focus on former chief of army staff Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) ex-director general Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, Panama judges, including former chief justices of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa, Azmat Saeed Sheikh, Ijazul Ahsan – the main characters Sharif has blamed for causing the fall of his government in 2017 through a coordinated conspiracy that eventually brought Imran Khan into power in a hybrid system.

Dar reminded that the three-time former prime minister had famously said in 2017, when he was disqualified over Iqama, that he has left his matter to Allah with the prayers that those who meted injustice to him should face punishment in this life and the life-after.

Dar said: “There are two choices: do revenge and personal scores settlement or fix the country and the economy. Nawaz Sharif has left his matter to Allah the Almighty. I have never seen in history that nature has exposed culprits in such a short time. Look how Judge Arshed Malik made his video confession of unfairly convicting Nawaz Sharif, how Justice Shaukat Siddiqui exposed injustice to Nawaz Sharif and informed the nation. This has happened in the fastest manner because Nawaz Sharif had left his matter with Allah and Allah is the best of judges.”

Dar said that Sharif’s focus, upon his return to Pakistan, will be on nation building, to help the nation come out of the crisis, to bring economic progress and reforms, to bring prosperity to the nation and to reduce the difficulties of the masses, to put Pakistan on the path of progress.

Dar said that it’s the leader who decides the narrative and Sharif said in 2017 that he had left his matter with Allah the Almighty and as a result the characters who did injustice to him have been exposed one after another in the shortest time.

Dar said: “Allah has exposed them and Allah will hold them accountable too. Some are hiding, some are on the run and some are unable to show their faces. This is happening thanks to Allah’s justice and today the whole world knows that these were fraudulent and false cases against Nawaz Sharif; that he was victimised and the nation of Pakistan paid a price for this. The biggest victim in all this is Pakistan, the progress of Pakistan has been pushed back many decades as Pakistan has become the 4th economy of the world today and under Nawaz Sharif it was 24th economy of the world. This is the sum total of the destruction of Pakistan.”

Dar said that “economy” will be Nawaz Sharif’s narrative for the nation, with a promise to take Pakistan to the path of development again.

The former finance minister said that the recent harsh steps taken against the dollar hoarders and black market traders was most welcome and was helping the economy.

He said: “The formation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is a step in the right direction. All stakeholders are part of it. The vehicle needed for it is already formed in the shape of the Pakistan sovereign wealth fund. Lots of sub-funds will be formed under it. These are revolutionary steps. If we win elections, I have no doubt that Pakistan will take off again.”

Speaking to journalists after meeting Sharif and Maryam Nawaz here at Thornhope House, both Shehbaz Sharif and Dar said that the narrative of PML-N will be defined by the fact that Pakistan progressed under Nawaz from 2013 till 2017 and then his govt was dislodged and the journey of Pakistan’s economic progress was halted.

“The programme is final for October 21 and Mian Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan,” Dar told the media.

Dar said that Sharif is the builder of Pakistan and it is to his credit that he ended 20-hour loadshedding, facilitated billions in investment into CPEC, produced electricity of 12000 megawatts, boosted employment, agriculture and exports took Pakistan’s GDP to higher than 6.5%. Dar said that Sharif was returning to Pakistan with the objective of taking Pakistan again on the path of prosperity, for and on behalf of the people of Pakistan.

Dar will be returning to Pakistan on Saturday. He said he will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the re-opened assets beyond means case.

He said: “This is a false case, based on falsehood and lies. I have not missed my tax returns for a second in my life but lies as big as mountains were told about me to victimise me by the Saqib Nisar-led system in order to bring in Imran Khan projects which have failed badly. I will prove before the courts that I am an innocent man who has been victimised on political grounds.”