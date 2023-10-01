October in Karachi begins on scorching note, as weather remains hot and dry

A large numbers of people are enjoying and cooling themselves during a hot weather of summer season, at sea view beach in Karachi on Sunday, September 24, 2023. — PPI

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday issued a forecast for Karachi, predicting an scorching and dry weather for the next 24 hours.

According to the daily weather report from the Met Office, most regions in the country will experience dry weather, with the southern areas expected to be particularly hot.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 39°C to 41°C, while the recorded minimum temperature is presently at 24.5°C.

The city's current humidity level stands at 34%, as reported by the PMD.

Winds in the metropolis are currently blowing from the northwest at a low speed, the weather forecasting authority said.

The weather is expected to remain the same on Monday as well in most districts of the province, the PMD stated, adding the temperatures could go as high as 41°C to 43°C tomorrow and on Tuesday, leaving the city scorching as October commences.

"Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country," the Met Office's forecast for Sunday read.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PMD's forecast mentioned that dry weather is likely in most districts, but partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain is also expected at isolated places in Dir, Chitral and Swat during evening and night. Similar weather is also likely in Gilgit Baltistan.

Through the first week of October, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot and dry in southern parts.

"However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir," the PMD said.