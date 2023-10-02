Which designer is behind Mahira Khan's exquisite wedding dress?

Mahira Khan walks down the aisle on her wedding with businessman Saleem Karim in this still taken from a video. — Instagram/@anushaytkhan

Mahira Khan, a globally admired Pakistani actor, has always kept her fans and admirers captivated with her stunning fashion choices over the years, many times dressed as a gleaming bride.

What truly astonished them this time was witnessing their cherished star in bridal attire, not for a fashion campaign, but for her own wedding, leaving them delighted and in awe.

The internet has been abuzz with videos of the Maula Jutt star gracefully making her way down the aisle in an intricately crafted silver ensemble, holding her veil, as she approached her groom, businessman Salim Karim.

For a bride as pretty as Mahira, the dress had to be exclusive and one that is extraordinarily designed. This kept netizens wondering which designer the Humsafar star picked for her big day.



Known for her sophisticated sense of style, the Raees actor went for her long-time friend in the fashion industry, Faraz Manan, who also took to his Instagram to share the actor's glimpses from her dreamy wedding in Bhurban — a lush green hill station near Murree.

— Screengrab from Faraz Manan's Instagram story via Mahira Khan's manager Anushay Khan

Mahira, as always, looked beautiful and made for a heavenly bride in the heavily embellished lehenga in a sparkling silver tone by Manan, who is known for his global clientele as one of the most sought-after Pakistani fashion designers.

From ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, Faraz's luxury label has dressed the world's crème de la crème.

The dress boasts an intricate design and a variety of embellishments including sequins and stonework. Mahira carries a veil made of net fabric, while a dupatta covers her head.

Mahira's husband, Salim, complements her in a black sherwani paired with a sky-blue turban.

Mahira Khan and her husband Salim Karim are seen in this still taken from a video. — Instagram/@anushaytkhan

This is not the first time Mahira has donned Manan's sartorial wonder. Last year, she served as a muse for the couturier's jewellery and couture collection.

"She is beautiful, dynamic and a dear friend. A talented artist who balances being a mother with a career with panache. A modern woman, who is a timeless beauty and is loved throughout the world, it is a privilege to have Mahira as a muse for my debut jewellery collection," the designer said, showering praises on the face of his designs in the caption of an Instagram post.

