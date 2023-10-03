 
pakistan
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Govt rolls out new policy for passport issuance

Tuesday, October 03, 2023

This representational picture shows an officer stamping a passport. — Reuters/File
KARACHI: The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) Tuesday notified new guidelines regarding the issuance of travel document, stating that a normal passport will now be issued in 21 days which was earlier processed in 10 days.

The development comes after the department noted the illegal use of the passport, which has made it difficult to issue a passport on time, the directorate mentioned without elaborating further on the matter.

While addressing the problem of illegal travel documents, the DGIP added that the criminal elements are trying to undermine the Pakistani passport. 

As a result, the passport-issuing authority has increased caution and scrutiny in the process.

However, there's no change in the timeline for urgent and most urgent passports which are issued in 10 and 2 working days respectively.

The DGIP also advised people to visit relevant passport offices between 8am to 1pm.

It also urged people to co-operate with the directorate adding that in case of any difficulties related to obtaining a passport, they must file a complaint in the Citizen Portal.

